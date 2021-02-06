THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.” — Jim Elliot
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 6, the 37th day of 2021. There are 328 days left in the year.
On Feb. 6, 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.
Egypt’s vice president met with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and other opposition groups and offered sweeping concessions, including granting press freedom and rolling back police powers in the government’s latest attempt to end two weeks of upheaval.
In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.
In 1991, comedian and television performer Danny Thomas died in Los Angeles at age 79.
In 1993, tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe died in New York at age 49.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Actor Mike Farrell is 82.
Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 81.
Singer Fabian is 78.
Actor Jon Walmsley is 65.
Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 64.
Actor Megan Gallagher is 61.
Rock singer AXL ROSE (Guns N’ Roses) is 59.
Country singer Richie McDonald is 59.
“Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 48.
R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 28.
