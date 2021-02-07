TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 7, the 38th day of 2021. There are 327 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 7, 1962, President JOHN F. KENNEDY imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.
10 YEARS AGO
Speaking to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President BARACK OBAMA echoed John F. Kennedy as he prodded business leaders to “ask yourselves what you can do for America,” not just for company bottom lines.
ON THIS DATE
In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.
In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.
In 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.
In 1999, Jordan’s King Hussein died of cancer at age 63; he was succeeded by his eldest son, Abdullah.
In 2009, a miles-wide section of ice in Lake Erie broke away from the Ohio shoreline, trapping about 135 fishermen, some for as long as four hours before they could be rescued (one man fell into the water and later died of an apparent heart attack).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Gay Talese is 89.
Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 62.
Actor James Spader is 61.
Country singer Garth Brooks is 59.
Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 59.
Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 56.
Actor Jason Gedrick is 54.
Actor Ashton Kutcher is 43.
NBA player ISAIAH THOMAS is 32.
NHL center Steven Stamkos is 31.
