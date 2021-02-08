THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 8, the 39th day of 2021. There are 326 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 8, 1952, QUEEN ELIZABETH II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
10 YEARS AGO
Wael Ghonim, a 30-year-old Google executive who’d helped ignite Egypt’s uprising, appeared before protesters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square for the first time after being released from detention; he told them, “We won’t give up.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1831, Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the United States, was born in Delaware.
In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists slammed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.
In 2007, model, actor and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 81.
Actor Nick Nolte is 80.
Actor MARY STEENBURGEN is 68.
Author John Grisham is 66.
Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 60.
Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 51.
Actor Seth Green is 47.
Actor Joshua Morrow (“Young and the Restless”) is 47.
Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 44.
Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 31.
