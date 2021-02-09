TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 9, the 40th day of 2021. There are 325 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 9, 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of workers went on strike across Egypt, adding a new dimension to the uprising as public rage turned to the vast wealth President Hosni Mubarak’s family reportedly amassed while close to half the country struggled near the poverty line.
ON THIS DATE
In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1870, the U.S. Weather Bureau was established.
In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the State Department was riddled with Communists.
In 1960, Adolph Coors Co. chairman Adolph Coors III, 44, was shot to death in suburban Denver during a botched kidnapping attempt. (The man who killed him, Joseph Corbett Jr., served 19 years in prison.)
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl ("The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis") is 80.
Singer-songwriter Carole King is 79.
Actor Joe Pesci is 78.
Actor Mia Farrow is 76.
Actor Judith Light is 72.
Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 66.
Country singer Travis Tritt is 58.
Actor Sharon Case ("Young and the Restless") is 50.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 42.
Actor MICHAEL B. JORDAN is 34.
