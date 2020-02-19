THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Passion and prejudice govern the world; only under the name of reason.” — John Wesley, English theologian (1703-1791)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, the 50th day of 2020. There are 316 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 19, 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI approved sainthood for Mother Mary MacKillop, who became Australia’s first saint.
ON THIS DATE
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.”
In 1934, the U.S. Army Air Corps began delivering mail after President Franklin D. Roosevelt canceled private contracts that had come under suspicion. (The hastily arranged, ill-equipped military flights claimed the lives of a dozen pilots, sparking a public outcry before they were dropped several months later.)
In 1968, the children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.
In 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Smokey Robinson is 80.
Singer Lou Christie is 77.
Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 72.
Actor Stephen Nichols is 69.
Actor JEFF DANIELS is 65.
Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 63.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 61.
Singer Seal is 57.
Actress Justine Bateman is 54.
Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 35.
