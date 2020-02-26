THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you have it and you know you have it, then you have it. If you have it and don’t know you have it, you don’t have it. If you don’t have it but you think you have it, then you have it.” — Jackie Gleason (1916-1987)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, the 57th day of 2020. There are 309 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others.
10 YEARS AGO
New York Gov. DAVID PATERSON announced he wouldn’t seek reelection amid a criminal investigation over his handling of a domestic violence complaint against a top aide.
ON THIS DATE
In 1916, actor-comedian Jackie Gleason was born in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1940, the United States Air Defense Command was created.
In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.
In 1984, the last U.S. Marines deployed to Beirut as part of an international peacekeeping force withdrew from the Lebanese capital.
In 1998, a jury in Amarillo, Texas, rejected an $11 million lawsuit brought by Texas cattlemen who blamed Oprah Winfrey’s talk show for a price fall after a segment on food safety that included a discussion about mad cow disease.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Tom Kennedy is 93.
Singer Mitch Ryder is 75.
Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 70.
Singer Michael Bolton is 67.
Actress Jennifer Grant is 54.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 47.
Actor Greg Rikaart is 43.
Rhythm-and-blues singer CORINNE BAILEY RAE is 41.
Tennis player Li Na is 38.
Actress Taylor Dooley is 27.
