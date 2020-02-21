THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.” — Adlai E. Stevenson, American politician and diplomat (1900-1965)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 21, the 52nd day of 2020. There are 314 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 21, 1965, black Muslim leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam.
10 YEARS AGO
A mistaken U.S. missile attack killed 23 civilians in Afghanistan. (Four American officers were later reprimanded.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.
In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving a year and a-half).
In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi Of the United States won the gold medal in ladies’ figure skating at the Albertville Olympics; Midori Ito of Japan won the silver, Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S., the bronze.
In 2013, Drew Peterson, the Chicago-area police officer who gained notoriety after his much-younger fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, vanished in 2007, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
In 2018, the Rev. Billy Graham, a confidant of presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his North Carolina home; he was 99.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is 80.
Film/music company executive David Geffen is 77.
Actress Tyne Daly is 74.
Tricia Nixon Cox is 74.
Actor Kelsey Grammer is 65.
Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 62.
Actor Christopher Atkins is 59.
Actor William Baldwin is 57.
Country singer Eric Heatherly is 50.
Actress JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT 41.
