THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.” — Adlai E. Stevenson, American politician and diplomat (1900-1965)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 21, the 52nd day of 2020. There are 314 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Malcolm X

{&bullet}{&bullet}FILE{&bullet}{&bullet}Civil Rights Leader Malcolm X addresses the media at the Hotel Park-Sheraton in New York City in this March 12, 1964 file photo. Khalil Islam, a man convicted of killing Malcolm X, and admirers of the slain civil rights leader were holding separate events Thursday, Feb 21, 2008, in New York City to mark the 43rd anniversary of Malcolm X’s assassination. A Nation of Islam member who broke from the group about a year before his death, Malcolm X was fatally shot during a speech after a disturbance broke out at the Audubon Ballroom in the Harlem section of New York City on Feb. 21, 1965. (AP Photo/File)

On Feb. 21, 1965, black Muslim leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam.

10 YEARS AGO

A mistaken U.S. missile attack killed 23 civilians in Afghanistan. (Four American officers were later reprimanded.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.

In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving a year and a-half).

In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi Of the United States won the gold medal in ladies’ figure skating at the Albertville Olympics; Midori Ito of Japan won the silver, Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S., the bronze.

In 2013, Drew Peterson, the Chicago-area police officer who gained notoriety after his much-younger fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, vanished in 2007, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

In 2018, the Rev. Billy Graham, a confidant of presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his North Carolina home; he was 99.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest “9-1-1” at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is 80.

Film/music company executive David Geffen is 77.

Actress Tyne Daly is 74.

Tricia Nixon Cox is 74.

Actor Kelsey Grammer is 65.

Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 62.

Actor Christopher Atkins is 59.

Actor William Baldwin is 57.

Country singer Eric Heatherly is 50.

