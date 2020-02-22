THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one." — President George Washington (1732-1799)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 22, the 53rd day of 2020. There are 313 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 22, 1980, the "Miracle on Ice" took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
10 YEARS AGO
New York City police officer RICHARD KERN, accused of sodomizing a drug suspect in a subway station, was acquitted at trial; two colleagues were acquitted of a cover-up.
ON THIS DATE
In 1732 (New Style date), the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1924, Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.
In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
In 1984, David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who'd spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 70.
Actress Ellen Greene is 69.
Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 61.
World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 57.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 48.
Rock musician Scott Phillips is 47.
Singer James Blunt is 46.
Actress DREW BARRYMORE is 45.
Actress Liza Huber is 45.
Actor Daniel E. Smith is 30.
