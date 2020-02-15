THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Like all dreamers I confuse disenchantment with truth.” — Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher (1905-1980)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 15, the 46th day of 2020. There are 320 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 15, 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
10 YEARS AGO
Eighteen people were killed when two trains collided south of Brussels, Belgium.
ON THIS DATE
In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)
In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.
In 2018, the last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida were removed from the building after authorities analyzed the crime scene; 13 wounded survivors were still hospitalized.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Jane Seymour is 69.
Singer Melissa Manchester is 69.
“Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 66.
Model Janice Dickinson is 65.
Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 60.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 60.
Country singer Michael Reynolds (Pinmonkey) is 56.
Actress Sarah Wynter is 47.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 47.
Actress NATALIE MORALES is 35.
