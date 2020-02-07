THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A day wasted on others is not wasted on one’s self.” — Charles Dickens (born this date in 1812, died 1870)
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2020. There are 328 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.
TEN YEARS AGO
A nearly completed Kleen Energy Systems power plant in Middletown, Connecticut, exploded, killing six people and injuring 50.
ON THIS DATE
In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.
In 1817, America’s first public gas street lamp was lighted in Baltimore at the corner of Market and Lemon streets (now East Baltimore and Holliday streets).
In 1940, Walt Disney’s second animated feature, “Pinocchio,” premiered in New York.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.
In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 61.
Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60.
Actor JAMES SPADER is 60.
Country singer Garth Brooks is 58.
Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 58.
Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58.
Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 55.
Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42.
Actress Tina Majorino is 35.
NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 31.
