THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.” — Henry James (1843-1916)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 28, the 59th day of 2020. There are 307 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 28, 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.)
10 YEARS AGO
SIDNEY CROSBY scored the winning goal in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the final event of the Vancouver Olympics.
ON THIS DATE
In 1975, 42 people were killed in London’s Underground when a train smashed into the end of a tunnel.
In 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
In 1983, the long-running TV series “M-A-S-H” ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2½-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6 million people.
In 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
In 1996, Britain’s Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89.
Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81.
Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 80.
Actress BERNADETTE PETERS is 72.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 65.
Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 63.
Actress Ali Larter is 44.
Country singer Jason Aldean is 43.
MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.