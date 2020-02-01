THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is the tragedy of the world that no one knows what he doesn’t know — and the less a man knows, the more sure he is that he knows everything.” — Joyce Cary, English author (1888-1957)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 1, the 32nd day of 2020. There are 334 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA unveiled a multitrillion-dollar spending plan, pledging an intensified effort to combat high unemployment.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a poem by Julia Ward Howe, was published in the Atlantic Monthly.
In 1960, four black college students began a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’d been refused service.
In 1982, “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC.
In 1991, 34 people were killed when an arriving USAir jetliner crashed atop a commuter plane on a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.
In 1994, Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to racketeering for his part in the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in exchange for a 24-month sentence (he ended up serving six) and a $100,000 fine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Folk singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 86.
Singer Don Everly is 83.
Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 81.
TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 79.
Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 55.
Lisa Marie Presley is 52.
Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 52.
TV personality Lauren Conrad is 34.
Actress and mixed martial artist RONDA ROUSEY is 33.
Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 26.
