THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life is just one grand sweet song, so start the music.” — President Ronald Reagan (1911-2004)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 6, the 37th day of 2020. There are 329 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 6, 2003, edging closer to war, President GEORGE W. BUSH declared “the game is over” for Saddam Hussein and urged skeptical allies to join in disarming Iraq.
10 YEARS AGO
Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith led a class of seven new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.
In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.
In 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.
In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery flew to within 37 feet of the Russian space station Mir in the first rendezvous of its kind in two decades.
In 2014, Jay Leno said goodbye to NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mike Farrell is 81.
Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80.
Singer Fabian is 77.
Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 64.
Actress Kathy Najimy is 63.
Actor Barry Miller is 62.
Rock singer AXL ROSE (Guns N’ Roses) is 58.
Country singer Richie McDonald is 58.
“Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 47.
Actress Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.