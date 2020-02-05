THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Men do not desire to be rich, but to be richer than other men.” — John Stuart Mill, English philosopher and economist (1806-1873)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, the 36th day of 2020. There are 330 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 5, 1999, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was sentenced in Rockville, Md., to a year in jail for assaulting two motorists following a traffic accident (he ended up serving 3 1/2 months).
10 YEARS AGO
Toyota’s president, AKIO TOYODA, emerged from seclusion to apologize and address criticism that the automaker had mishandled a crisis over sticking gas pedals.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the nation’s highest court.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
In 2001, four disciples of OSAMA BIN LADEN went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.
In 2009, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 86.
Actor Stuart Damon (“General Hospital”) is 83.
Actor David Selby is 79.
Football Hall of Famer ROGER STAUBACH is 78.
Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 73.
Actress Barbara Hershey is 72.
Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58.
World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 54.
Country singer Sara Evans is 49.
Country singer Tyler Farr is 36.
