THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“An explanation of cause is not a justification by reason.” — C.S. Lewis, English author (1898-1963)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 13, the 44th day of 2020. There are 322 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 13, 1945, during World War II, Allied planes began bombing the German city of Dresden. The Soviets captured Budapest, Hungary, from the Germans.
10 YEARS AGO
Apolo Anton Ohno won the silver medal in the short-track 1,500-meter speedskating final, to tie Bonnie Blair as the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election as electors cast their ballots.
In 1935, a jury in Flemington, New Jersey, found Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was later executed.)
In 1998, Dr. David Satcher was sworn in as the 16th Surgeon General of the United States during an Oval Office ceremony.
In 2000, Tiger Woods saw his streak of six consecutive victories come to an end as he fell short to Phil Mickelson in the Buick Invitational.
In 2013, beginning a long farewell to his flock, a weary Pope Benedict XVI celebrated his final public Mass as pontiff, presiding over Ash Wednesday services inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. CHARLES E. “CHUCK” YEAGER (ret.) is 97.
Actress Kim Novak is 87.
Actor George Segal is 86.
Actor Bo Svenson is 79.
Actress Stockard Channing is 76.
Talk show host Jerry Springer is 76.
Actor Neal McDonough is 54.
Rock musician Todd Harrell (formerly with 3 Doors Down) is 48.
Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 47.
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 23.
