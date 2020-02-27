THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I am indeed rich, since my income is superior to my expenses, and my expense is equal to my wishes.” — Edward Gibbon, English historian (1737-1794)

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 27, the 58th day of 2020. There are 308 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Rose Parade

Women portraying suffragettes walk with the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A hundred out-walkers march along the float "Years of Courage," to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.

10 YEARS AGO

In Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless.

ON THIS DATE

In 1814, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, was first performed in Vienna.

In 1943, an explosion inside a coal mine near Bearcreek, Montana, killed 74 miners and one rescue worker.

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.

In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Theater-Josh Groban

FILE - This June 9, 2019 file photo shows Josh Groban at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York. The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, that Groban will debut a one-of-a-kind residency at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall beginning in 2020. The series will kick off on Feb. 14, 2020, and continue on April 18, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale on Friday, October 11. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Joanne Woodward is 90.

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 86.

Actor Howard Hesseman is 80.

Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 66.

Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 60.

Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 59.

Actor Adam Baldwin is 58.

Actor Grant Show is 58.

Chelsea Clinton is 40.

Singer JOSH GROBAN is 39.