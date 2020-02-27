THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I am indeed rich, since my income is superior to my expenses, and my expense is equal to my wishes.” — Edward Gibbon, English historian (1737-1794)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 27, the 58th day of 2020. There are 308 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
10 YEARS AGO
In Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, was first performed in Vienna.
In 1943, an explosion inside a coal mine near Bearcreek, Montana, killed 74 miners and one rescue worker.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Joanne Woodward is 90.
Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 86.
Actor Howard Hesseman is 80.
Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 66.
Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 60.
Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 59.
Actor Adam Baldwin is 58.
Actor Grant Show is 58.
Chelsea Clinton is 40.
Singer JOSH GROBAN is 39.
