THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Mistakes are the portals of discovery.” — James Joyce (1882-1941)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 2, the 33rd day of 2020. There are 333 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 2, 1887, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, held its first Groundhog Day festival.
10 YEARS AGO
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its 2009 Oscar nominees, which for the first time included 10 films nominated for best picture.
ON THIS DATE
In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated.
In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought a life-saving treatment to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, six days after the drug left Nenana.
In 1980, NBC News reported the FBI had conducted a sting operation targeting members of Congress using phony Arab businessmen in what became known as “Abscam,” a codename protested by Arab-Americans.
In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.
In 2002, inside the World Economic Forum in New York, foreign economic leaders criticized the United States for protectionist policies while outside, thousands of protesters demonstrated against global capitalism.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tom Smothers is 83.
Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 78.
Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 74.
TV chef Ina Garten is 72.
Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 71.
Model Christie Brinkley is 66.
Actress Kim Zimmer is 65.
Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 47.
Singer SHAKIRA is 43.
Country singer Blaine Larsen is 34.
