THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Morality is moral only when it is voluntary.” — Lincoln Steffens, American journalist (1866-1936)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 10, the 41st day of 2020. There are 325 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 10, 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
10 YEARS AGO
Shuttle Endeavour arrived to a warm welcome at the International Space Station, delivering a new room and observation deck.
ON THIS DATE
In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.
In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.)
In 1997, a civil jury heaped 25 (M) million dollars in punitive damages on O.J. Simpson for the slayings of his ex-wife and her friend, on top of $8.5 million dollars in compensatory damages awarded earlier.
In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles announced he would marry his divorced lover, Camilla Parker Bowles, in April.
In 2006, Dr. Norman Shumway, who performed the first successful U.S. heart transplant, died in Palo Alto, California, at age 83.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Wagner is 90.
Singer Roberta Flack is 83.
Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 70.
World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 65.
ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 59.
Retired MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra is 57.
Actress LAURA DERN is 53.
Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46.
Rock singer Eric Dill is 38.
Actress Emma Roberts is 29.
Actress Makenzie Vega is 26.
