“Well, it has happened again. The Earth has circled four times around the sun, astronomers have designated this a leap year and anxious bachelors won’t answer their telephones until midnight.” — David O’Reilly, American journalist

Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 29, the 60th day of 2020. There are 306 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

HATTIE MCDANIEL WINS OSCAR

Hattie McDaniel, left, was given the Motion Picture Academy award for the best performance of an actress in a supporting role in 1939 for her work as "Mammy" in the film version of "Gone With the Wind" on Feb. 29, 1940 in Los Angeles, Calif. The presentation of the award was given by actress Fay Bainter, right. (AP Photo)

On Feb. 29, 1940, “Gone with the Wind” won eight Academy Awards, including best picture of 1939; Hattie McDaniel won for best supporting actress, the first black performer so honored.

12 YEARS AGO

Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama accused rival Hillary Rodham Clinton of trying to “play on people’s fears to scare up votes” with a TV ad showing sleeping children and asking who would be more qualified to answer a national security emergency call at 3 a.m.

ON THIS DATE

In 1796, President George Washington proclaimed Jay’s Treaty, which settled some outstanding differences with Britain, in effect.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced he would seek a second term of office.

In 1960, the first Playboy Club, featuring waitresses clad in “bunny” outfits, opened in Chicago.

In 1968, at the Grammy Awards, the 5th Dimension’s “Up, Up and Away” won record of the year for 1967, while album of the year honors went to The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

In 1996, Daniel Green was convicted in Lumberton, North Carolina, of murdering James R. Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan, during a 1993 roadside holdup. (Green and an accomplice, Larry Martin Demery, were sentenced to life in prison.) A Peruvian Boeing 737 crashed on approach to Arequipa, killing all 123 people on board.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Ja Rule

FILE - In this April 25, 2017 file photo, Ja Rule attends City Harvest's 23rd Annual Gala, "An Evening of Practical Magic" in New York. Organizers of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, produced by a partnership that includes rapper Ja Rule, have canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Joss Ackland is 92.

Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 84.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 80.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 60.

Legal affairs blogger Eugene Volokh is 52.

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 48.

Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 48.

Rapper JA RULE is 44.

Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 36.

Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 36.

