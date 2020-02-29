THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Well, it has happened again. The Earth has circled four times around the sun, astronomers have designated this a leap year and anxious bachelors won’t answer their telephones until midnight.” — David O’Reilly, American journalist
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 29, the 60th day of 2020. There are 306 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 29, 1940, “Gone with the Wind” won eight Academy Awards, including best picture of 1939; Hattie McDaniel won for best supporting actress, the first black performer so honored.
12 YEARS AGO
Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama accused rival Hillary Rodham Clinton of trying to “play on people’s fears to scare up votes” with a TV ad showing sleeping children and asking who would be more qualified to answer a national security emergency call at 3 a.m.
ON THIS DATE
In 1796, President George Washington proclaimed Jay’s Treaty, which settled some outstanding differences with Britain, in effect.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced he would seek a second term of office.
In 1960, the first Playboy Club, featuring waitresses clad in “bunny” outfits, opened in Chicago.
In 1968, at the Grammy Awards, the 5th Dimension’s “Up, Up and Away” won record of the year for 1967, while album of the year honors went to The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
In 1996, Daniel Green was convicted in Lumberton, North Carolina, of murdering James R. Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan, during a 1993 roadside holdup. (Green and an accomplice, Larry Martin Demery, were sentenced to life in prison.) A Peruvian Boeing 737 crashed on approach to Arequipa, killing all 123 people on board.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joss Ackland is 92.
Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 84.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 80.
Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 60.
Legal affairs blogger Eugene Volokh is 52.
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 48.
Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 48.
Rapper JA RULE is 44.
Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 36.
Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 36.
