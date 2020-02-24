THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is my feeling that Time ripens all things; with Time all things are revealed; Time is the father of truth.” — Francois Rabelais, 16th century French writer and physician
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 24, the 55th day of 2020. There are 311 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 24, 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for EMPEROR HIROHITO, who had died the month before at age 87.
10 YEARS AGO
Trainer DAWN BRANCHEAU was dragged to her death by a killer whale, Tilikum, at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.
ON THIS DATE
In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
In 1961, the Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Connecticut.
In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
In 1994, entertainer Dinah Shore died in Beverly Hills, California, five days before turning 78.
In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 86.
Singer Joanie Sommers is 79.
Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 78.
Actor Barry Bostwick is 75.
Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 73.
Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 70.
News anchor Paula Zahn is 64.
Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 62.
Actor DANIEL KALUUYA is 31.
Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.