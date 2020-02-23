THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Men are more often bribed by their loyalties and ambitions than by money.” — Robert H. Jackson, U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1892-1954)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 23, the 54th day of 2020. There are 312 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 23, 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Dutch skater Sven Kramer lost the Olympic gold medal when coach Gerard Kemkers sent him the wrong way on a changeover during the 10,000-meter speedskating race.
ON THIS DATE
In 1822, Boston was granted a charter to incorporate as a city.
In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.
In 1870, Mississippi was readmitted to the Union.
In 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Patricia Richardson is 69.
Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 68.
Actress Kristin Davis is 55.
Actor Marc Price is 52.
Actress Kelly Macdonald is 44.
Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 42.
Actor JOSH GAD is 39.
Actress Emily Blunt is 37.
Actor Aziz Ansari is 37.
Actress Dakota Fanning is 26.
