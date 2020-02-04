THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Life is doubt, and faith without doubt is nothing but death.” — Miguel de Unamuno (oo-nah-MOO’-noh), Spanish philosopher (1864-1936)

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 4, the 35th day of 2020. There are 331 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

FILE – In this April 30, 2019, file photo attendees take a selfie in front of a Facebook sign at F8, the Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif.

On Feb. 4, 2004, the social networking website Facebook had its beginnings as Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched “Thefacebook.”

10 YEARS AGO

Republican SCOTT BROWN took over the seat of the late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy as he was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden at a Capitol Hill ceremony.

ON THIS DATE

In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.

In 1938, the Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” opened on Broadway. Walt Disney’s animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” opened in general U.S. release.

In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, California, by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1983, pop singer-musician Karen Carpenter died in Downey, California, at age 32.

In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, California, found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Clint Black

In this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, musician Clint Black poses for a photo at his home in Forest Hills, Tenn. The singer-songwriter with the black hat and the traditional country sound was one of the best-selling artists of the ‘90s, selling more than 20 million albums worldwide. After years of being courted by major labels, this year he signed a deal with Thirty Tigers, an independent label in Nashville, to put out “On Purpose,” which released on Sept. 25. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 73.

Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72.

Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68.

Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 61.

Country singer CLINT BLACK is 58.

Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 47.

Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45.

Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43.

Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 32.

