THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Discussion is an exchange of knowledge; an argument an exchange of ignorance.” — Robert Quillen, American journalist (1887-1948)
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2020. There are 327 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 8, 1924, the first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder, was put to death.
TEN YEARS AGO
The Nielsen Co. estimated that 106.5 million people watched the New Orleans Saints upset the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl, beating the 1983 “M-A-S-H” finale, which had 105.97 million viewers.
ON THIS DATE
In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Sen. Sam J. Ervin, D-N.C.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer-conductor John Williams is 88.
Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80.
Actor Nick Nolte is 79.
Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 77.
Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67.
Author John Grisham is 65.
Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 59.
Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 50.
Actor SETH GREEN is 46.
Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.