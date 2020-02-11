THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We had better live as we think, otherwise we shall end up by thinking as we have lived.” — Paul Bourget, French author (1852-1935)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 11, the 42nd day of 2020. There are 324 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 11, 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.
10 YEARS AGO
Former President BILL CLINTON had two stents inserted in one of his heart arteries after being hospitalized in New York with chest pains.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln bade farewell to his adopted hometown of Springfield, Ill., as he headed to Washington for his inauguration.
In 1968, New York City’s fourth and current Madison Square Garden, located on Manhattan’s West Side at the site of what used to be the Pennsylvania Station building, opened with a “Salute to the USO” hosted by Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.
In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.
In 1990, South African black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.
In 2012, pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Conrad Janis is 92.
Fashion designer Mary Quant is 86.
Actress Tina Louise is 82. B
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 67.
Actress Catherine Hickland is 64.
Singer Sheryl Crow is 58.
Actress JENNIFER ANISTON is 51.
Singer-actress Brandy is 41.
Actor Matthew Lawrence is 40.
Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.
