THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You can fall in love at first sight with a place as with a person.” — Alec Waugh, English author (1898-1981)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 9, the 40th day of 2020. There are 326 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 9, 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
10 YEARS AGO
First lady Michelle Obama launched her “Let’s Move!” campaign against childhood obesity.
ON THIS DATE
In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1960, Adolph Coors Co. chairman Adolph Coors III, 44, was shot to death in suburban Denver during a botched kidnapping attempt. (The man who killed him, Joseph Corbett, Jr., served 19 years in prison.)
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS.
In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley’s Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 79.
Singer-songwriter CAROLE KING is 78.
Actor Joe Pesci is 77.
Actress Mia Farrow is 75.
Actress Judith Light is 71.
Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 65.
Country singer Travis Tritt is 57.
Country singer Danni Leigh is 50.
Actress Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 41.
