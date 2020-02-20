THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life begets life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.” — Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (1844-1923)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 20, the 51st day of 2020. There are 315 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut JOHN GLENN became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds.
10 YEARS AGO
Floods and mudslides on the Portuguese island of Madeira claimed more than 40 lives.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.
In 1959, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 600 for the first time, at 602.21.
In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright. Soviet authorities released Jewish activist Josef Begun.
In 1998, Tara Lipinski of the U.S. won the ladies’ figure skating gold medal at the Nagano Olympics; Michelle Kwan won the silver.
In 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sidney Poitier is 93.
Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 86.
Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 83.
Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 78.
Actor Peter Strauss is 73.
Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 66.
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 57.
Model CINDY CRAWFORD is 54.
Actor Andrew Shue is 53.
MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 37.
