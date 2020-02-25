THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Hero-worship is strongest where there is least regard for human freedom.” — Herbert Spencer, British philosopher (1820-1903)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 25, the 56th day of 2020. There are 310 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 25, 1964, MUHAMMAD ALI (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA convened a health care summit with Democrats and Republicans; after a day of debate and disagreement, the president concluded the talkfest with a bleak assessment that an accord might not be possible.
ON THIS DATE
In 1836, inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.
In 1964, Eastern Airlines Flight 304, a DC-8, crashed shortly after taking off from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 58 on board.
In 1986, President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.
In 1994, at the Winter Olympics in Norway, Oksana Baiul (ahk-SAH’-nah by-OOL’) of Ukraine won the gold medal in ladies’ figure skating while Nancy Kerrigan won the silver and Chen Lu of China the bronze; Tonya Harding came in eighth.
In 2007, “The Departed” won best picture at the Academy Awards; its director, Martin Scorsese, won an Oscar on his sixth nomination.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 83.
Actress Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 78.
Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 78.
Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 71.
Comedian Carrot Top is 55.
Actress Tea Leoni is 54.
Actor SEAN ASTIN is 49.
Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 47.
Comedian-actress Chelsea Handler is 45.
Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.