THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let our New Year’s resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” — Goran Persson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 1, the first day of 2021. There are 364 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 1, 1863, PRESIDENT ABRAHAM LINCOLN issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”
10 YEARS AGO
A suicide bomber killed 21 people outside a church in Alexandria, Egypt, in one of the country’s worst attacks targeting Coptic Christians.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, West Virginia, while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.
In 1954, NBC broadcast the first coast-to-coast color TV program as it presented live coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
In 1984, the breakup of AT&T took place as the telecommunications giant was divested of its 22 Bell System companies under terms of an antitrust agreement.
In 2014, the nation’s first legal recreational pot shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 91.
Actor Frank Langella is 83.
Writer-comedian Don Novello is 78.
Actor Rick Hurst is 75.
Rapper GRANDMASTER FLASH is 63.
Actor Dedee Pfeiffer is 57.
Actor Morris Chestnut is 52.
Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 45.
Model Elin Nordegren is 41.
Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.