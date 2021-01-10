TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 10, the 10th day of 2021. There are 355 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 10, 1776, THOMAS PAINE anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
10 YEARS AGO
A judge in Austin, Texas, ordered former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to serve three years in prison for his money laundering conviction. (DeLay’s conviction was ultimately overturned.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, the Spindletop oil field in Beaumont, Texas, produced the Lucas Gusher, heralding the start of the Texas oil boom.
In 1917, legendary Western frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody died at his sister’s home in Denver at age 70.
In 1948, future country music star Loretta Lynn (nee Webb) married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn; she was 15 at the time, he was 21 (the marriage lasted until Oliver Lynn’s death in 1996).
In 2007, President George W. Bush said he took responsibility for any mistakes in Iraq and announced an increase in U.S. troops there to quell violence. The Democratic-controlled House voted 315-116 to increase the federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.
In 2016, David Bowie, the chameleon-like star who transformed the sound — and the look — of rock with his audacious creativity and his sexually ambiguous makeup and costumes, died in New York.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 86.
Singer ROD STEWART is 76.
Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 72.
Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 69.
Singer Pat Benatar is 68.
Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 68.
Singer Shawn Colvin is 65.
Actor Evan Handler is 60.
Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 57.
Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 43.
