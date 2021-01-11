THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” — Alan Watts
TODAY IS
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 11, 2020, health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported the first death from what had been identified as a new type of coronavirus; the patient was a 61-year-old man who’d been a frequent customer at a food market linked to the majority of cases there.
10 YEARS AGO
During a public Mass at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona, several hundred mourners remembered the victims of the shooting rampage that killed six people and wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
ON THIS DATE
In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).
In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.
In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.
In 1989, nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bade the nation farewell in a prime-time address, saying of his eight years in office: “We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world.”
In 2010, Miep Gies, the Dutch office secretary who defied Nazi occupiers to hide Anne Frank and her family for two years and saved the teenager’s diary, died at age 100.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Naomi Judd is 75.
World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 69.
Actor Jason Connery is 58.
Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 58.
Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 51.
Singer MARY J. BLIGE is 50.
Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 50.
Actor Amanda Peet is 49.
Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 36.
Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 34.
Pop singer Cody Simpson is 24.
