THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.” — Elvis Presley
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13, the 13th day of 2021. There are 352 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 13, 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into Washington, D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, killing a total of 78 people, including four motorists on the bridge; four passengers and a flight attendant survived.
10 YEARS AGO
A funeral was held in Tucson, Arizona, for 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, the youngest victim of a mass shooting that also claimed five other lives and critically wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
ON THIS DATE
In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” was published in Paris.
In 1967, the Rolling Stones’ double-A sided single “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and “Ruby Tuesday” was released in the United Kingdom by Decca Records. (It was released the following day in the United States on the London label.)
In 2001, an earthquake estimated by the U.S. Geological Survey at magnitude 7.7 struck El Salvador; more than 840 people were killed.
In 2005, Major League Baseball adopted a tougher steroid-testing program that would suspend first-time offenders for 10 days and randomly test players year-round.
In 2018, a false alarm that warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii sent the islands into a panic, with people abandoning cars on a highway and preparing to flee their homes; officials apologized and said the alert was sent when someone hit the wrong button during a shift change.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Nick Clooney is 87.
Actor Richard Moll is 78.
Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 62.
Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 60.
Country singer Trace Adkins is 59.
Actor Patrick Dempsey is 55.
TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 51.
Actor Nicole Eggert is 49.
Actor Orlando Bloom is 44.
Actor LIAM HEMSWORTH is 31.
