”The healthiest response to life is joy.” — Deepak Chopra
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 13, the 13th day of 2023. There are 352 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House due to the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)
10 YEARS AGO
A Cairo appeals court overturned Hosni Mubarak’s life sentence and ordered a retrial of the former Egyptian president for failing to prevent the killing of hundreds of protesters during the 2011 uprising that toppled his regime. (Mubarak was later ordered released.) “Argo” won best motion picture drama at the Golden Globes; “Les Miserables” won best picture musical or comedy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1733, James Oglethorpe and about 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, South Carolina, while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1964, Pope Paul VI appointed Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) as archbishop of Krakow, Poland.
In 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge in Washington, D.C., and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, A total of 78 people were killed, including four motorists on the bridge. Four passengers and a flight attendant survived.
In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected Black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond.
In 2000, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company President Steve Ballmer to the position.
In 2020, at a royal family summit in eastern England, Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy. It would let Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, live part time in Canada.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Nick Clooney is 89.
Comedian Charlie Brill is 85.
Actor Billy Gray is 85.
Actor Richard Moll is 80.
Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 69.
Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 64.
Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62.
Country singer Trace Adkins is 61.
Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 59.
Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57.
TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 53.
Actor Nicole Eggert is 51.
Actor Orlando Bloom is 46.
Actor Liam Hemsworth is 33.