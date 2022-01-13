TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
10 YEARS AGO
The Italian luxury liner Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio and flipped onto its side; 32 people were killed. (Capt. Francesco Schettino would be sentenced to 16 years in an Italian prison for abandoning ship and other crimes when he fled in a lifeboat and refused an order from the Italian Coast Guard to return to the listing ship.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1733, James Oglethorpe and some 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, South Carolina, while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.
In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.
In 2011, a funeral was held in Tucson, Arizona, for 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, the youngest victim of a mass shooting that also claimed five other lives and critically wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
In 2020, at a royal family summit in eastern England, Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy; it would allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to live part-time in Canada.
In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Nick Clooney is 88.
Actor Richard Moll is 79.
Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 63.
Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61.
Country singer Trace Adkins is 60.
Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58.
Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56.
TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 52.
Actor Nicole Eggert is 50.
Actor Orlando Bloom is 45.
