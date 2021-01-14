THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.” — Walter Hagen
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 14, the 14th day of 2021. There are 351 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 14, 1943, President FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.
10 YEARS AGO
In an unprecedented popular uprising, Tunisian protesters enraged over soaring unemployment and corruption drove President Zine El Abdine Ben Ali from power after 23 years of iron-fisted rule.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Michigan, plant.
In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.
In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
In 1972, the situation comedy “Sanford and Son,” starring Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson, premiered on NBC-TV.
In 2013, Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jack Jones is 83.
Actor Faye Dunaway is 80.
Actor Holland Taylor is 78.
Actor CARL WEATHERS is 73.
Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 57.
Actor Emily Watson is 54.
Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53.
Actor Jason Bateman is 52.
Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 52.
Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 39.
