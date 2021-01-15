THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Sometimes it’s the smallest decisions that can change your life forever.” — Keri Russell
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 15, the 15th day of 2021. There are 350 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 15, 2020, Chinese officials said they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a new coronavirus in central China could spread between humans, though they said the risk of transmission appeared to be low.
10 YEARS AGO
Several international envoys — but crucially none from the world powers — got a look inside an Iranian nuclear site at the invitation of the Tehran government before a new round of talks on Iran’s disputed atomic activities.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.
In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.
In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
In 1974, the situation comedy “Happy Days” starring Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, Henry Winkler and Ron Howard premiered on ABC-TV.
In 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Margaret O’Brien is 83.
Actor Andrea Martin is 74.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 68.
Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 64.
Actor Chad Lowe is 53.
Actor Eddie Cahill is 43.
NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 42.
Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 40.
Actor/singer DOVE CAMERON is 25.
Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) is 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.