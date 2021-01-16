THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.” — Carol Burnett
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 16, the 16th day of 2021. There are 349 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 16, 2020, the impeachment trial of President DONALD TRUMP opened in the Senate, with senators standing and swearing an oath of “impartial justice.” Trump again denounced the proceedings as a “hoax,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforced the need to call additional witnesses.
10 YEARS AGO
“The Social Network” won top movie honors at the Golden Globes with four prizes, including best drama and director; top TV honors went to “Boardwalk Empire” and “Glee.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1989, three days of rioting began in Miami when a police officer fatally shot Clement Lloyd, a Black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of Lloyd’s passenger, Allan Blanchard. (The officer, William Lozano, was convicted of manslaughter, but then was acquitted in a retrial.)
In 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)
In 2007, Democratic Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois launched his successful bid for the White House.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 87.
Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 86.
Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 78.
Country singer Jim Stafford is 77.
Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 71.
Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 50.
Actor-comedian Jonathan Mangum is 50.
Actor Josie Davis is 48.
Model KATE MOSS is 47.
Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 41.
NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is 36.
