THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.” — Arnold H. Glasow

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, JAN. 18, the 18th day of 2021. There are 347 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Film Review - MLK/FBI

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)

On Jan. 18, 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.

10 YEARS AGO

Chinese President Hu Jintao arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a four-day state visit; President Barack Obama welcomed him with a private dinner in the White House residence. The first director of the Peace Corps, R. Sargent Shriver, died in Bethesda, Maryland, at age 95.

ON THIS DATE

In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.

In 1952, Jerome “Curly” Howard of Three Stooges fame died in San Gabriel, Calif., at age 48.

In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)

In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.

In 1998, the motion picture “Titanic” won four Golden Globes, including best drama and best director for James Cameron; “Ally McBeal” beat out “Seinfeld” as the best TV comedy.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2018 Sundance Film Festival - "Come Sunday" Premiere

Actor Jason Segel poses during the premiere of “Come Sunday” at the Eccles Theatre during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 83.

Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80.

Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 68.

Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66.

Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 65.

Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59.

Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 50.

Actor JASON SEGEL is 41.

Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 37.

Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 33.

