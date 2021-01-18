THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.” — Arnold H. Glasow
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 18, the 18th day of 2021. There are 347 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 18, 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
10 YEARS AGO
Chinese President Hu Jintao arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a four-day state visit; President Barack Obama welcomed him with a private dinner in the White House residence. The first director of the Peace Corps, R. Sargent Shriver, died in Bethesda, Maryland, at age 95.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.
In 1952, Jerome “Curly” Howard of Three Stooges fame died in San Gabriel, Calif., at age 48.
In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)
In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.
In 1998, the motion picture “Titanic” won four Golden Globes, including best drama and best director for James Cameron; “Ally McBeal” beat out “Seinfeld” as the best TV comedy.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 83.
Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80.
Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 68.
Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66.
Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 65.
Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59.
Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 50.
Actor JASON SEGEL is 41.
Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 37.
Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 33.
