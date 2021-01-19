TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JAN. 19, the 19th day of 2021. There are 346 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 19, 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months.
10 YEARS AGO
Chinese President Hu Jintao, visiting the White House, declared “a lot still needs to be done” to improve his country’s record on human rights.
ON THIS DATE
In 1809, author, poet and critic Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston.
In 1937, millionaire Howard Hughes set a transcontinental air record by flying his monoplane from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
In 1955, a presidential news conference was filmed for television and newsreels for the first time, with the permission of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In 1987, Guy Hunt became Alabama’s first Republican governor since 1874 as he was sworn into office, succeeding George C. Wallace.
In 2005, the American Cancer Society reported that cancer had passed heart disease as the top killer of Americans age 85 and younger.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tippi Hedren is 91.
Actor Shelley Fabares is 77.
Country singer DOLLY PARTON is 75.
TV chef Paula Deen is 74.
Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68.
Actor Katey Sagal is 67.
Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 59.
Actor Shawn Wayans is 50.
Actor Jodie Sweetin is 39.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 29.
