THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Accept what people offer. Drink their milkshakes. Take their love.” — Wally Lamb
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 2, the second day of 2021. There are 363 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 2, 1974, President RICHARD NIXON signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook southern Chile, sending tens of thousands of people fearing a tsunami to higher ground.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, religious services were broadcast on radio for the first time as KDKA in Pittsburgh aired the regular Sunday service of the city’s Calvary Episcopal Church.
In 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
In 1983, the original Broadway production of the musical “Annie” closed after a run of 2,377 performances.
In 2007, the state funeral for former President Gerald R. Ford began with an elaborate service at Washington National Cathedral, then moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV host Jack Hanna is 74.
Actor Wendy Phillips is 69.
Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 60.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 58.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 53.
Model Christy Turlington is 52.
Actor TAYE DIGGS is 50.
Actor Dax Shepard is 46.
Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 43.
Actor Kate Bosworth is 38.
