THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Leadership is practiced not so much in words as in attitude and in actions.” — Harold S. Geneen
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20, the 20th day of 2021. There are 345 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 20, 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
10 YEARS AGO
In a luncheon speech to American business executives in Washington, Chinese President Hu Jintao denied his country was a military threat despite its arms buildup and pressed the U.S. for closer cooperation between the global powers.
ON THIS DATE
In 1887, the U.S. Senate approved an agreement to lease Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as a naval base.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
In 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.
In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African-American, president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 91.
Movie director David Lynch is 75.
Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 69.
Comedian Bill Maher is 65.
Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63.
Actor RAINN WILSON is 55.
Actor Stacey Dash is 54.
Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51.
Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 42.
Actor Evan Peters is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.