THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The task of the leader is to get his people from where they are to where they have not been.” — Henry Kissinger
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 21, the 21st day of 2021. There are 344 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 21, 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the new virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle.
10 YEARS AGO
Arizona Rep. GABRIELLE GIFFORDS, seriously wounded in a shooting rampage, was transferred from the University Medical Center trauma center in Tucson to Texas Medical Center in Houston to undergo months of therapy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).
In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.
In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
In 2007, Lovie Smith became the first Black head coach to make it to the Super Bowl when his Chicago Bears won the NFC championship, beating the New Orleans Saints 39-14; Tony Dungy became the second when his Indianapolis Colts took the AFC title over the New England Patriots, 38-34.
In 2019, first-term senator and former California attorney general Kamala Harris entered the Democratic presidential race. (Harris would withdraw from the race in December; she would be chosen the following August as the party’s vice presidential nominee.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 81.
Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 80.
Actor Jill Eikenberry is 74.
Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 71.
Actor-director Robby Benson is 65.
Actor GEENA DAVIS is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 58.
Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 45.
Country singer Phil Stacey is 43.
Actor Luke Grimes is 37.
