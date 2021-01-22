THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.” — George MacDonald
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 22, the 22nd day of 2021. There are 343 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.
10 YEARS AGO
Drawing inspiration from a revolt in Tunisia, thousands of Yemenis demanded the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in a noisy demonstration that appeared to be the first large-scale public challenge to the strongman. (He stepped down as president in 2012.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1970, the first regularly scheduled commercial flight of the Boeing 747 began in New York and ended in London some 6 1/2 hours later.
In 1973, George Foreman upset reigning heavyweight champion Joe Frazier with a second round TKO in their match in Kingston, Jamaica.
In 1987, Pennsylvania treasurer R. Budd Dwyer, convicted of defrauding the state, proclaimed his innocence at a news conference before pulling out a gun, placing the barrel in his mouth and shooting himself to death in front of horrified onlookers.
In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Mass., at age 104.
In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Piper Laurie is 89.
Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (“The Galloping Gourmet”) is 87.
Singer Steve Perry is 72.
Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 69.
Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 64.
Actor Linda Blair is 62.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53.
Actor Balthazar Getty is 46.
Pop singer Willa Ford is 40.
Actor BEVERLEY MITCHELL is 40.
