THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.” — Jim Elliot
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 23, the 23rd day of 2021. There are 342 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 23, 2020, Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan would be shutting down outbound flights and trains, trying to halt the spread of a new virus that had sickened hundreds of people and killed at least 17.
10 YEARS AGO
Allies and adversaries of President Hugo Chavez took to the streets of Caracas by the thousands, staging rival demonstrations to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Venezuela’s democracy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
In 1977, the TV mini-series “Roots,” based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a U.S.-born Taliban fighter, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges that he’d conspired to kill fellow Americans. (Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support for the Taliban; he was released in May, 2019, after serving more than 17 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Chita Rivera is 88.
Actor Gil Gerard is 78.
Singer Anita Pointer is 73.
Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 71.
Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 68.
Princess Caroline of Monaco is 64.
Singer Anita Baker is 63.
Actor Gail O’Grady is 58.
Actor MARISKA HARGITAY is 57.
Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 47.
