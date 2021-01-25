THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome.” — William James
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY,JAN. 25, the 25th day of 2021. There are 340 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 25, 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.
10 YEARS AGO
Pleading for unity in a newly divided government, President BARACK OBAMA used his State of the Union address to implore Democrats and Republicans to rally behind his vision of economic revival, declaring: “We will move forward together or not at all.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix, France.
In 1947, gangster Al Capone died in Miami Beach, Florida, at age 48.
In 1959, American Airlines began Boeing 707 jet flights between New York and Los Angeles.
In 2017, President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation’s immigration controls, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Claude Gray is 89.
Actor Leigh Taylor-Young is 77.
Actor Jenifer Lewis is 64.
Country musician Mike Burch (River Road) is 55.
R&B singer Kina is 52.
Actor Ana Ortiz is 50.
Musician Matt Odmark (Jars of Clay) is 47.
Actor Mia Kirshner is 46.
Actor Christine Lakin is 42.
R&B singer ALICIA KEYS is 41.
