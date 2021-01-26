TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JAN. 26, the 26th day of 2021. There are 339 days left in the year.
On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend KOBE BRYANT, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.
Speaking in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, President BARACK OBAMA campaigned vigorously for his revamped economic message, warning that other countries were grasping for first place in the global marketplace as the U.S. fell down on the job.
In 1960, National Football League team owners chose Pete Rozelle to be the new commissioner, succeeding the late Bert Bell.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed Dr. Janet G. Travell to be his personal physician; she was the first woman to hold the job.
In 1988, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Phantom of the Opera” opened at Broadway’s Majestic Theater.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”
In 2009, Nadya Suleman gave birth at Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Center in California to six boys and two girls; criticism came after the public learned that the unemployed, single mother had gotten pregnant with the octuplets and six elder children through in vitro fertilization.
Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 86.
Actor Scott Glenn is 82.
Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 68.
Actor-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 63.
Hockey Hall of Famer WAYNE GRETZKY is 60.
Actor Paul Johansson is 57.
Director Lenny Abrahamson is 55.
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 51.
Retired NBA player Vince Carter is 44.
Actor Colin O’Donoghue is 40.
