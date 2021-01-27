THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” — Bryant H. McGill
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27, the 27th day of 2021. There are 338 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 27, 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
10 YEARS AGO
Tens of thousands of Yemenis demanded their president step down; taking inspiration from Tunisians’ revolt, they vowed to continue until their U.S.-backed government fell.
ON THIS DATE
In 1756, composer WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1972, “Queen of Gospel” Mahalia Jackson, 60, died in Evergreen Park, Ill.
In 2010, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Cromwell is 81.
Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 77.
Actor Mimi Rogers is 65.
Actor Susanna Thompson is 63.
Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 62.
Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 58.
Actor Bridget Fonda is 57.
Actor Alan Cumming is 56.
Actor-comedian PATTON OSWALT is 52.
Tennis player Marat Safin is 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.