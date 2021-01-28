THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“It is not how old you are, but how you are old.” —Jules Renard

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 28, the 28th day of 2021. There are 337 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Space Shuttle Challenger

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1986 file photo, the space shuttle Challenger explodes shortly after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Bruce Weaver, File)

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

10 YEARS AGO

Chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew.

ON THIS DATE

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show “Chico and the Man,” shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).

In 1985, the charity supergroup USA for Africa recorded the Michael Jackson-Lionel Richie song “We Are the World” at A&M Studios in Los Angeles.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

WE Day Toronto

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan attends WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for WE Day/AP Images)

Actor Alan Alda is 85.

Movie director Frank Darabont is 62.

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54.

Singer SARAH McLACHLAN is 53.

Humorist Mo Rocca is 52.

Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 44.

Rapper Rick Ross is 44.

Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 41.

Actor Elijah Wood is 40.

Rapper J. Cole is 36.

Tags

Trending Video