THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is not how old you are, but how you are old.” —Jules Renard
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 28, the 28th day of 2021. There are 337 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
10 YEARS AGO
Chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew.
ON THIS DATE
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show “Chico and the Man,” shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).
In 1985, the charity supergroup USA for Africa recorded the Michael Jackson-Lionel Richie song “We Are the World” at A&M Studios in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Alan Alda is 85.
Movie director Frank Darabont is 62.
Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54.
Singer SARAH McLACHLAN is 53.
Humorist Mo Rocca is 52.
Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 44.
Rapper Rick Ross is 44.
Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 41.
Actor Elijah Wood is 40.
Rapper J. Cole is 36.
