THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” — Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 29, the 29th day of 2021. There are 336 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 29, 1979, President JIMMY CARTER formally welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping to the White House, following the establishment of diplomatic relations.
10 YEARS AGO
With protests raging, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak named his intelligence chief, Omar Suleiman, as his first-ever vice president.
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe’s famous narrative poem “The Raven” (“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary...”) was first published in the New York Evening Mirror.
In 1936, the first inductees of baseball’s Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1963, the first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Poet Robert Frost died in Boston at age 88.
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan announced in a nationally broadcast message that he and Vice President George H.W. Bush would seek re-election in the fall.
In 2006, ABC “World News Tonight” co-anchor Bob Woodruff and a cameraman were seriously injured in a roadside bombing in Iraq.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Katharine Ross is 81.
Actor Tom Selleck is 76.
Talk show host OPRAH WINFREY is 67.
Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 65.
Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 63.
Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 61.
Actor Sara Gilbert is 46.
Actor Andrew Keegan is 42.
Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 39.
Country singer Eric Paslay is 38.
