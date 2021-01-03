TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 3, the third day of 2021. There are 362 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Trillion Dollar Apple

FILE - In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco, Calif. Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, File)

On Jan. 3, 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.

10 YEARS AGO

Democrat JERRY BROWN was sworn in as California’s 39th governor, returning to the office he’d left 28 years earlier.

ON THIS DATE

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.

In 1975, the original version of the TV game show "Jeopardy!," hosted by Art Fleming, ended its nearly 11-year run on NBC.

In 2000, the last new daily “Peanuts” strip by Charles Schulz ran in 26-hundred newspapers.

In 2007, Gerald R. Ford was laid to rest on the grounds of his presidential museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during a ceremony watched by thousands of onlookers.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Danica McKellar arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Dabney Coleman is 89.

Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 85.

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 82.

Musician Stephen Stills is 76.

Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 75.

Actor Victoria Principal is 71.

Actor DANICA McKELLAR is 46.

Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 45.

Singer Kimberley Locke ("American Idol") is 43.

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 40.

