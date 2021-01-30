THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing that we call ‘failure’ is not the falling down, but the staying down.” — Mary Pickford
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 30, the 30th day of 2021. There are 335 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s most prominent democracy advocate, Mohamed ElBaradei, called for President Hosni Mubarak to resign during an address to thousands of protesters in Cairo who were defying a curfew for a third night.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, Adolf Hitler marked the 12th anniversary of his appointment as Germany’s chancellor with his last public speech in which he called on Germans to keep resisting until victory.
In 1948, aviation pioneer Orville Wright, 76, died in Dayton, Ohio.
In 1972, 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon delivered what would be his last State of the Union address; Nixon pledged to rein in rising prices without the “harsh medicine of recession” and establish a national health care plan that every American could afford.
In 2006, Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, at age 78.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gene Hackman is 91.
Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 84.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 80.
Singer Phil Collins is 70.
Actor Charles S. Dutton is 70.
Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 63.
Country singer Tammy Cochran is 49.
Actor CHRISTIAN BALE is 47.
Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 41.
